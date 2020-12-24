Rick Zamperin’s Week 16 NFL Picks: Lump of coal for Vikings, Bills retain second seed in AFC

You might call it a Christmas miracle — almost.

It appears Santa Claus has spared me a great big lump of coal this holiday season, and instead granted me a respectable 7-8-1 record against the spread in my Week 15 NFL picks.

Straight up, an impressive 13-3 mark last week pushed my overall total of picking winners to 147-79-1 this year, while my against the spread selections are less than miraculous at 89-131-4.

With two weeks to go, there is no way that I can reach the .500 mark against the number but I’m ambitiously aiming for 100 in the win column.

Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints (-7) The NFL will play a game on Christmas day for the first time since 2017, and the 20th overall, when New Orleans hosts Minnesota. I can’t see Saints QB Drew Brees playing as bad as he did against K.C. last week. New Orleans 30-20

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions (+9) The Lions are eliminated from playoff contention while the Bucs are the sixth seed in the NFC and will be motivated to punch their ticket to the post-season. Tampa Bay 31-24

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (-4.5) The 49ers will try to play the role of spoiler in this one. The Cardinals are not only on the cusp of clinching a playoff berth, they have played much better of late having won their last two games. Arizona 27-21

The BEST runs from Week 15! 🏃💨 pic.twitter.com/WqA18zarUC — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2020

Miami Dolphins at Las Vegas Raiders (+2.5) Miami is clinging to the final playoff position in the AFC and can officially boot the Raiders from the playoff race with a win. Las Vegas has spiralled of late and will likely start Marcus Mariota as Derek Carr nurses a groin injury. Miami 24-21

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets (+9) The Jets are coming off their first win of the season after upsetting the heavily favoured L.A. Rams last week. The winning streak ends on Sunday when New York hosts the Browns. Cleveland 27-20

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens (-11) Both of these teams are in must-win territory to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Ravens are at home, they are the much more talented team, and Baltimore seems to have found their stride again. Baltimore 27-13

Cincinnati Bengals at Houston Texans (-8) The Bengals upset Pittsburgh on Monday night, so get ready for a letdown. Neither team is going to the playoffs, so take the home team. Houston 31-20

Chicago Bears at Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5) There are two vry different motivating factors in this contest. Chicago needs to win its final two games and get a lot of help from other teams to play in the NFL’s second season. The Jaguars are two losses away from locking up the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Chicago 23-14

Atlanta Falcons at Kansas City Chiefs (-10) The defending champion Chiefs have won nine straight games and will only falter if they beat themselves. Atlanta will be watching the playoffs on TV again this year and will watch K.C. light up the scoreboard on Sunday. Kansas City 33-17

Indianapolis Colts at Pittsburgh Steelers (+1.5) The Steelers started the season on an 11 game winning streak and have dropped their last three games, and look like a completely different team. The 10-4 Colts have been the model of consistency this season, thanks in large part to their excellent defence. I have a feeling that Pittsburgh will find a way in this one. Pittsburgh 19-17

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (-3) The Chargers blew a big lead against the Broncos earlier this season, so this is their chance for some revenge. L.A. Chargers 30-24

Carolina Panthers at Washington Football Team (-2.5) Washington has an NFC East Division title to play for while the Panthers have long since been eliminated from playoff contention. Washington’s defence dominates in this game. Washington 23-17

The BEST throws from Week 15! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/3b0LAbYQic — NFL (@NFL) December 23, 2020

Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks (-2) This is a must win game for the Rams if they want to win the NFC West. L.A. is hurting after losing to the previously winless Jets on Sunday and Seattle is tough at home, even without any fans in the stands. Seattle 28-27

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (+2) The winner of this game could stay in the hunt for the NFC East crown and the loser will be officially eliminated. New Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has played well in place of Carson Wentz and can cement his status as Philly’s No. 1 pivot with a win in Big D. Dallas 27-24

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers (-3.5) The Packers high-powered offence will likely take advantage of Tennessee’s poo pass defence. But the Titans’ dominating run game is sure to gash Green Bay’s atrocious run D. I’ll put my money on Packers QB Aaron Rodgers to clinch the top seed in the NFC. Green Bay 33-30

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (+7) The Patriots were booted from playoff contention last week and host a Bills team that will be trying to hold down the second seed in the AFC. The Bills will relish this prime time victory. Buffalo 34-23

Overall straight up 147-79-1

Overall against the spread 89-131-4

Rick Zamperin is the assistant program, news and senior sports director at Global News Radio 900 CHML.