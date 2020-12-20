Rick Zamperin: Buffalo Bills fans partying like it’s 1995

Send this page to someone via email

Legendary ESPN announcer Chris Berman coined the phrase “No one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.”

The team has not only circled the wagons in what has been an unprecedented 2020 in the National Football League, thanks in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bills are thriving within their makeshift fortress.

For the first time since 1995, the Bills are AFC East champions after they blasted the Denver Broncos 48-19 on Saturday night to improve to an impressive 11-3 record.

There were a number of other significant sports moments in 1995: the Toronto Raptors played the Vancouver Grizzlies in their first NBA game at Skydome, Baltimore Orioles shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. broke Lou Gehrig’s consecutive baseball games played record, Tiger Woods was the top amateur in golf, and the Baltimore Stallions became the first and only American team to win the Grey Cup.

Saturday night’s win was Buffalo’s fourth win in a row and their 11 victories is the club’s highest total since 1999 and the third-most wins in a season in franchise history (Buffalo went 13-3 in 1991 and 12-4 in 1993).

The exceptional play of quarterback Josh Allen is a big reason why the Bills have climbed the ladder in the AFC.

The third-year pro has improved every season and has found an uncanny connection with star receiver Stefon Diggs after the latter joined the Bills in a trade from Minnesota in March.

Diggs leads the league with 111 receptions — which is a Bills’ franchise record — has 1,314 receiving yards (55 yards shy of breaking the team record) and he has hauled in five touchdowns this season.

Let’s not ignore the Bills’ defence, a unit that is ranked in the middle of the pack of the 32-team league but has played incredibly well over the last four weeks, allowing an average of 18.7 points per game.

Buffalo is peaking at the right time and is playing its best football in the new millennium.

392 total yards and 4 TDs for @JoshAllenQB. What a way to lead your team to an AFC East title. 🏆@BuffaloBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/Gc51oR38yL — NFL (@NFL) December 20, 2020

The only downside to all of this is that the coronavirus has prevented Bills fans from celebrating in their home stadium, throwing wild tailgate parties and sharing high fives at bars in the Queen City.

None of that will matter, however, if Buffalo goes all the way and wins its first Super Bowl in February.

