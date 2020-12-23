Ontario reports more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases, 41 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,408 new cases of the novel coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 162,663.

Wednesday’s report marks Ontario’s second-largest single-day increase in cases to date.

“Locally, there are 629 new cases in Toronto, 448 in Peel, 234 in Windsor-Essex County, 190 in York Region and 150 in Hamilton,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 139,010 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.5 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Forty-one new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,229.

Nearly 56,700 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 7,527,962 tests, while 66,976 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 4.8 per cent, which is down from Tuesday’s report, when it was five per cent, and down from last Wednesday’s, when it was 5.1 per cent.

There are 1,002 people hospitalized with the virus (down by three), with 275 in intensive care (up by two) and 186 on a ventilator (up by 14).

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

79,810 people are male

81,862 people are female

20,949 people are 19 and under

59,476 people are 20 to 39

46,606 people are 40 to 59

23,315 people are 60 to 79

12,280 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,555 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 18. There are currently 161 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 1,053 active cases among long-term care residents and 997 among staff.

