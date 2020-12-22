Menu

Crime

Dartmouth pair charged in drug trafficking investigation

By Karla Renic & Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Click to play video 'RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern' RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern
RCMP announce organized crime busts in Halifax after public concern – Dec 10, 2020

Nova Scotia RCMP say they charged two people from Dartmouth in a drug trafficking investigation.

On Tuesday, police said they attempted to arrest a 44-year-old man at around 10:40 a.m., as he was returning to his vehicle at a parking lot in Bedford.

“The suspect fled on foot and was arrested shortly after without further incident,” police said.

Read more: Two-day bail hearing set for Nova Scotia man facing new second-degree murder trial

A 37-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was also arrested nearby.

RCMP said they conducted a search of a home in Dartmouth as part of the ongoing investigation.

As a result of the searches police said they seized a significant quantity of cocaine, crack cocaine, cash and a replica firearm.

Click to play video 'Former Halifax cab driver guilty of sex assault sentenced' Former Halifax cab driver guilty of sex assault sentenced
Former Halifax cab driver guilty of sex assault sentenced

Police said Andrew Curt Wint is charged with:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Production of a schedule 1 substance
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Obstruct a peace officer
  • Operation of a conveyance while prohibited

Wint has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Dec. 23, the RCMP said.

Sarah Michelle Barnett has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on March 3, 2021. Police said she is charged with the following:

  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

