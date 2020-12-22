Two-day bail hearing set for Nova Scotia man facing new second-degree murder trial

Send this page to someone via email

A two-day bail bearing has been set in February for a Nova Scotia man facing a new trial on second-degree murder.

During a short hearing Tuesday, Randy Riley’s bail hearing was set for Feb. 16 and 17 in Halifax.

Last month, the Supreme Court of Canada ordered a new trial for Riley, who was convicted in 2018 of killing 27-year-old Donald Chad Smith on Oct. 23, 2010.

Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the upper right side of his body, with his red pizza delivery bag nearby.

Last week, Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Denise Boudreau ruled that Riley could keep Trevor McGuigan as his lawyer, but the reasons for her decision and for the Crown’s application to have McGuigan removed are under a publication ban to protect Riley’s right to a fair trial.

Riley has been in jail since his arrest in July 2013.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2020.