North Okanagan home lighting up neighbourhood with magical, elaborate Christmas display

Send this page to someone via email

Al Wilkinson loves getting into the holiday spirit, and in a big, glowing way.

Every year, the Vernon man goes above and beyond in decorating his Vernon home.

The display is elaborate and includes thousands of lights.

“I think about 14,000,” Wilkinson told Global News on how many lights he puts up.

On top of stringing up yards upon yards of lights, Wilkinson sets up dozens of larger-than-life inflatables, all in his front yard.

“We’re running about 45 inflatables now,” he said.

Every year, the festive scene draws big crowds

Story continues below advertisement

“We have 200 to 300 cars that come by or stop,” he said. “Sometimes I just sneak and look through the window of the house and just watch them and get the look on their faces.”

2:09 Okanagan residents to decorating their homes for Christmas earlier this year Okanagan residents to decorating their homes for Christmas earlier this year – Nov 26, 2020

Wilkinson said it warms his heart knowing that his Christmas display is helping spread holiday joy.

“It just gets me right here in the heart, ” he said. “It’s good.”

The labour of love started about seven years ago when Wilkinson was trying to retire from his day job. It was November and he needed to fill some spare time.

“I went and bought $1,000 worth of Christmas lights. I put them up … that lasted about three months. I ended up going back to work,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The next year I went, well, it’s not enough what I have. So over the years, I bought thousands and thousands of dollars worth of stuff and it’s ended up being like this.”

Read more: Edmontonians flock to see Christmas lights during a very dark year

Wilkinson starts putting up lights each year on Nov. 1, and lights it all up by the middle of the month.

The display does come with added expenses, but Wilkinson said he doesn’t mind, because it outweighs the joy and cheer it brings.

“Maybe $180 extra on the Hydro bill,” Wilkinson said. “It’s not the lights. The lights are cheap. but it’s guys like this, the 14 foot-Santa and the big fans, because they’re always running.”

1:43 Okanagan Santa’s get creative to keep the spirit of Christmas alive Okanagan Santa’s get creative to keep the spirit of Christmas alive – Dec 14, 2020

As for how long he plans to spread this joy, he said indefinitely.

Story continues below advertisement

“As long as I keep waking up alive,” he said.

The home is located on the corner of 43rd Street and 15th Avenue.