Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Nova Scotia reports 7 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 22, 2020 1:15 pm
Coronavirus: N.S. premier says new strain of virus in U.K. serves as 'good reminder' we're 'not out of the woods yet'
As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across Canada, Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil on Monday said the news of the new strain of the novel coronavirus in the U.K. is 'concerning' and serves as a 'good reminder' that we’re 'not out of the woods yet' regarding the pandemic.

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and said 40 cases remain active in the province.

Three of the new cases are in the central zone and are travel-related. The other four cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, located in the northern zone.

“COVID-19 is still here and wants us to let our guard down. But we are not going to let that happen after all the hard work and sacrifice by Nova Scotians,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

Read more: New COVID-19 restrictions for holiday period take effect across Nova Scotia

“We will contain the virus over the holiday season by keeping our gatherings small, wearing a mask and following all of the other public health protocols.”

Since the start of the second wave, Nova Scotia has confirmed 365 cases of the virus, of which 325 are considered resolved. There have been no deaths linked to COVID-19 in the second wave.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to expand vaccination program in early 2021' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to expand vaccination program in early 2021
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia to expand vaccination program in early 2021

On Monday, McNeil announced a pop-up site for COVID-19 testing will be made available on Eskasoni First Nation on Tuesday and Wednesday. Anyone who is asymptomatic can get tested there.

The move came after the band confirmed a positive case in a person who travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

In the second wave, Nova Scotia has completed 101,394 tests for the virus.

