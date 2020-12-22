Nova Scotia reports 7 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Nova Scotia reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday and said 40 cases remain active in the province.

Three of the new cases are in the central zone and are travel-related. The other four cases are close contacts of previously reported cases, located in the northern zone.

“COVID-19 is still here and wants us to let our guard down. But we are not going to let that happen after all the hard work and sacrifice by Nova Scotians,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a news release.

“We will contain the virus over the holiday season by keeping our gatherings small, wearing a mask and following all of the other public health protocols.”

Since the start of the second wave, Nova Scotia has confirmed 365 cases of the virus, of which 325 are considered resolved. There have been no deaths linked to COVID-19 in the second wave.

On Monday, McNeil announced a pop-up site for COVID-19 testing will be made available on Eskasoni First Nation on Tuesday and Wednesday. Anyone who is asymptomatic can get tested there.

The move came after the band confirmed a positive case in a person who travelled outside of Atlantic Canada.

In the second wave, Nova Scotia has completed 101,394 tests for the virus.

