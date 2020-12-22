Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and said 46 active cases remain in the province.

According to the province, the two cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region) and include that of an individual in their 20s and another in their 60s.

“Both cases are self-isolating. One of these cases is related to travel and the other is linked to a contact of a previously-confirmed case,” health officials said.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick now stands at 580 and 525 people have recovered.

There have been eight deaths. Two patients are hospitalized, of which one is in intensive care, said the province.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday, 147,262 tests have been conducted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Zone 4 moving to yellow

2:02 Coronavirus: N.S. and N.B. paramedics face different challenges accessing COVID-19 vaccine Coronavirus: N.S. and N.B. paramedics face different challenges accessing COVID-19 vaccine Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said the holiday period is of great importance to many people.“Balancing the social determinants of health is an important consideration if we can ensure risks of transmission are low and within an acceptable range,” said Russell. “It remains very important to keep your number of close contacts low, especially during the holiday period.” The province also announced that Zone 4 (Edmundston region) will move to the yellow alert level effective midnight Tuesday.Public Health said it made this recommendation because the growth in new coronavirus cases has slowed, there are no new cases among health-care workers, and in consideration of the mental health and well-being of New Brunswickers at this time of year.“I thank everyone in zone 4 for taking the rules seriously and doing their part to ensure the entire province is in the Yellow level just in time for the holidays,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard. “If we all continue to follow the guidance of Public Health and the rules in the mandatory order, I am confident that we can keep New Brunswick in the Yellow level as we enter 2021.”Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said the holiday period is of great importance to many people.“Balancing the social determinants of health is an important consideration if we can ensure risks of transmission are low and within an acceptable range,” said Russell. “It remains very important to keep your number of close contacts low, especially during the holiday period.”

Holiday guidance reminder

The province is reminding New Brunswickers how to plan for a happy and safe holiday season. Holiday guidelines for individuals, retailers and event organizers can be found here.

Some of the guidelines include:

Avoid all non-essential trips during the holidays, especially outside of your region, or into areas where COVID-19 cases are present and rising.

Remember that anyone who is travelling from another province or country must self-isolate for 14 days when they arrive in New Brunswick.

Consider connecting virtually with your family and friends who live outside of the province.

Sports tournaments not permitted

The province said that due to the risks associated with large groups of people gathering at sports tournaments and social gatherings, sports tournaments won’t be permitted until at least mid-January.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Public Health, regular play such as a one-on-one hockey game is allowed, but no tournaments, bonspiels or major events can take place.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to people who may be organizing such an event, but we need to keep everyone safe,” said Russell. “The risk is just too high.”