The province also announced that Zone 4 (Edmundston region) will move to the yellow alert level effective midnight Tuesday.Public Health said it made this recommendation because the growth in new coronavirus cases has slowed, there are no new cases among health-care workers, and in consideration of the mental health and well-being of New Brunswickers at this time of year.“I thank everyone in zone 4 for taking the rules seriously and doing their part to ensure the entire province is in the Yellow level just in time for the holidays,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard.  “If we all continue to follow the guidance of Public Health and the rules in the mandatory order, I am confident that we can keep New Brunswick in the Yellow level as we enter 2021.”
Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, said the holiday period is of great importance to many people.“Balancing the social determinants of health is an important consideration if we can ensure risks of transmission are low and within an acceptable range,” said Russell. “It remains very important to keep your number of close contacts low, especially during the holiday period.”