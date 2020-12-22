Ontario reports 2,202 new coronavirus cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,202 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 160,255.

Tuesday’s case count is an increase from Monday’s, which saw 2,123 new infections. On Sunday, 2,316 cases were reported and 2,357 on Saturday. It is the eighth day in a row new cases have been above 2,000.

According to Tuesday’s provincial report, 636 cases were recorded in Toronto, 504 were in Peel Region, 218 in York Region, 172 in Windsor-Essex County and 101 in Waterloo.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,188 as 21 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations after reporting 1,005 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 90 from the previous day), with 273 patients in an intensive care unit (up by eight) and 172 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by 20). The last time hospitalizations were above 1,000 was during the first wave in May.

The government said 45,265 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 47,872 tests awaiting results. A total of 7,471,302 tests have been completed since the pandemic began.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Tuesday was 5 per cent, up from Monday’s at 4.7 and down from one week ago at 5.4 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 2,202 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 45,300 tests completed. Locally, there are 636 new cases in Toronto, 504 in Peel, 218 in York Region and 172 in Windsor-Essex County. Today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) December 22, 2020

Meanwhile, 136,767 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 85 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,900 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 19,300, up from the previous day at 19,019, and up from last Tuesday at 17,031.

The seven-day average is at 2,266, down from the previous day at 2,276 but up from a week ago at 1,927.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

78,630 people are male — an increase of 1,082 cases.

80,636 people are female — an increase of 1,115 cases.

20,581 people are 19 and under — an increase of 320 cases.

58,589 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 833 cases.

45,930 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 633 cases.

22,976 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 303 cases.

12,145 people are 80 and over — an increase of 113 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,537 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 29 deaths.

Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died which has remained unchanged for months.

There are 159 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 963 active cases among long-term care residents and 972 active cases among staff — down by two cases and up by 13 cases, respectively, in the last day.

