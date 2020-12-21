Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

At least 3 people injured after stabbing at home in Toronto’s north end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 9:42 pm

At least three people have been injured after they were stabbed at a north-end Toronto home, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Nymark Avenue, west of Don Mills Road West and north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News an older man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries and another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

The spokesperson said one or two more patients might be taken from the home to a hospital for treatment.

Trending Stories

A Toronto police spokesperson said it’s believed one of those injured is a suspect, who was taken into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto ParamedicsToronto StabbingToronto stabbingsStabbing Nymark Avenue
Flyers
More weekly flyers