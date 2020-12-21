At least 3 people injured after stabbing at home in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

At least three people have been injured after they were stabbed at a north-end Toronto home, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Nymark Avenue, west of Don Mills Road West and north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News an older man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries and another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The spokesperson said one or two more patients might be taken from the home to a hospital for treatment.

A Toronto police spokesperson said it’s believed one of those injured is a suspect, who was taken into custody.

STABBING: (UPDATE)

Nymark Av & Goodview Rd

– police o/s

– @TorontoMedics – multiple ambulances attending

– officers updated 3 injured parties

– 1 elderly man, 1 adult woman, 1 adult man w/ multiple wounds

– injuries appear serious

– all are being taken to hospital#GO2400901

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 22, 2020