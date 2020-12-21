At least 3 people injured after stabbing at home in Toronto’s north end

At least three people have been injured after they were stabbed at a north-end Toronto home, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a house on Nymark Avenue, west of Don Mills Road West and north of Sheppard Avenue East, at around 8:50 p.m. on Monday.
A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News an older man was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries and another person was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence
The spokesperson said one or two more patients might be taken from the home to a hospital for treatment.
A Toronto police spokesperson said it’s believed one of those injured is a suspect, who was taken into custody.
Comments