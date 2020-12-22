Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 22

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

William Osler Health System administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Brampton

A long-term care home employee received the first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in Brampton — one of the hardest-hit communities.

William Osler Health System opened its vaccine clinic at Brampton Civic Hospital on Tuesday. Personal support worker Vilma Whyte, who works at Tullamore Care Community, got the first vaccine.

The clinic will initially vaccinate health-care workers who provide direct care in high-risk settings such as long-term care homes, the health system said.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,202 new cases on Tuesday:

Of those:

636 were in Toronto

504 were in Peel Region

218 were in York Region

86 were in Durham Region

48 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 2,202 new coronavirus cases, COVID-19 hospitalizations surpass 1,000

Ontario reported 2,202 new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 160,255.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,188 as 21 more deaths were reported.

Ontario has surpassed 1,000 hospitalizations after reporting 1,005 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Resolved cases increased by 1,900 from the previous day. The province processed 45,265 tests in 24 hours.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,537 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 29 deaths.

There are 159 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 963 active cases among long-term care residents and 972 active cases among staff — down by two cases and up by 13 cases, respectively, in the last day.

