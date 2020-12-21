Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreak declared in Saskatoon Police Service section

Two COVID-19 cases among Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) members has resulted in an outbreak being declared at one of its sections.

The police force said it was notified that the recent cases among members of its Platoon Patrol Level A were related to workplace transmission and so that section of the service is now in a confirmed outbreak, under steps taken by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

“The SPS would like to advise the public that service levels are not affected and officers will continue to respond to calls-for-service has they have throughout the pandemic,” read a statement on Monday.

The two members were last in close contact with other SPS members on Dec. 12, 13, and 14, according to a press release.

Police said all those who were in close contact were notified and standard protocol is being followed.

