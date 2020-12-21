Coronavirus: 96 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported by Waterloo Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported 96 new positive tests for the coronavirus and one new COVID-19-related death on Monday.

This is the second straight day the agency has reported as many new cases, a number which stands as the record for the area.

There have now been 5,103 cases in Waterloo Region since the pandemic began in March.

The new death is the third in as many days and it brings the death toll in the area to 143 including 18 in March.

5:59 Helping kids cope through a COVID-19 Christmas Helping kids cope through a COVID-19 Christmas

“Today, and over this weekend, we have reported three deaths in our community where COVID-19 was a contributing factor,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health, said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The individuals were a female in her 70s, a male in his 70s and a male in his 80s. The individuals had underlying conditions and were hospitalized.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Another 64 people were cleared of the virus, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 4,355.

Waterloo Public Health says there are now 577 active cases in the area including 12 people in intensive care and another 19 who are in area hospitals.

There were four new COVID-19 outbreaks reported in the area including three at seniors homes and one at a school, which lifted the total number of active outbreaks to 31.

COVID-19 outbreaks were reported at Trinity Village in Kitchener as well as St. Luke’s Place and Chartwell Queen’s Square in Cambridge after staff members tested positive.

An outbreak was also reported at Lincoln Heights Public School in Waterloo after two students in one cohort tested positive.

An outbreak was declared over at Pinehaven Nursing Home in Waterloo.

Ontario reported 2,123 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 158,053.

Story continues below advertisement

Seventeen new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,167.

Monday marks the seventh day in a row more than 2,000 new cases were reported in the province.

— With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca