Report of more than 30 people at west London, Ont., home results in charges: police

London police say two 19-year-old women could be faced with hefty fines in connection with a gathering on Mt. Pleasant Avenue, northwest of Riverside Drive and Wharncliffe Road.

Police say officers were notified about a gathering involving more than 30 people in a home on Saturday evening.

Under the province’s coronavirus response framework for the red zone, which London is currently under, no more than five people are allowed to gather indoors unless they are from the same household.

When officers arrived, police say a number of attendees left but many remained.

As a result of the investigation, two 19-year-old women have each been charged with hosting an indoor gathering exceeding provincial guidelines and participating in an indoor gathering exceeding provincial guidelines.

Both charges are under the Reopening Ontario Act. Charges for hosting could result in a $10,000 fine, while charges for participating could result in a $750 penalty.

The charges in relation to the alleged gathering on Mt. Pleasant Avenue come just hours after police reported that two other women were charged in connection with a weekend gathering on Singleton Avenue, southeast of Southdale and Wonderland roads, and just days after 10 people were charged in connection with a gathering on King Street, east of Adelaide Street.

With the region currently in the red zone under the province’s COVID-19 response framework, indoor gatherings are limited to five people, unless everyone is from the same household.

A province-wide shutdown will take effect Dec. 26. Under the shutdown, organized, indoor public events and social gatherings are banned except for people from the same household.

— with files from Global News’ Nick Westoll.

2:55 Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces provincewide lockdown amid rising case numbers Coronavirus: Ontario Premier Ford announces provincewide lockdown amid rising case numbers