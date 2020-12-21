Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to provide her usual update on COVID-19 in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m., and her update will be streamed live in this post as it begins.

The province added an additional 2,638 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend — 1,352 on Saturday and 1,286 on Sunday.

Thirty-six people also died over the weekend, the majority of which were seniors in long-term care centres. The total of fatalities in the province related to COVID-19 is now 851.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

However, active case numbers in Alberta did drop slightly over the weekend.

As of late Friday afternoon, there were 19,607 active COVID-19 cases in the province. By Sunday, that had dropped to 19,201, meaning that recoveries outweighed new cases.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Sunday there were 760 people in hospital, with 149 in intensive care units.

Hinshaw’s update comes just days ahead of a Christmas that will be held under strict public health restrictions.

Alberta remains under the measures that were announced on Dec. 8, which include a ban on in-person social gatherings, including outdoors.