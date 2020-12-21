Menu

Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to update the COVID-19 situation in Alberta on Monday afternoon

By Allison Bench Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Dr. Hinshaw sees some early positive signs in Alberta, warns fight isn’t over' Coronavirus: Dr. Hinshaw sees some early positive signs in Alberta, warns fight isn’t over
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw spoke of some positive signs during her daily COVID-19 update on Friday. Hishaw also announced the province had identified 1,413 new cases and 25 deaths, including a woman in her 20s.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is set to provide her usual update on COVID-19 in the province on Monday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw will speak at 3:30 p.m., and her update will be streamed live in this post as it begins.

The province added an additional 2,638 cases of COVID-19 over the weekend —  1,352 on Saturday and 1,286 on Sunday.

Thirty-six people also died over the weekend, the majority of which were seniors in long-term care centres. The total of fatalities in the province related to COVID-19 is now 851.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

However, active case numbers in Alberta did drop slightly over the weekend.

As of late Friday afternoon, there were 19,607 active COVID-19 cases in the province. By Sunday, that had dropped to 19,201, meaning that recoveries outweighed new cases.

As of Sunday there were 760 people in hospital, with 149 in intensive care units.

Read more: Court challenge launched against Alberta’s COVID-19 public health restrictions

Hinshaw’s update comes just days ahead of a Christmas that will be held under strict public health restrictions.

Alberta remains under the measures that were announced on Dec. 8, which include a ban on in-person social gatherings, including outdoors.

