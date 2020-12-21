Menu

Health

‘Good news’: Coronavirus vaccine will still protect against new U.K. variant, WHO says

By Emerald Bensadoun Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Virus variants in U.K., South Africa contain same mutation in different variant, WHO says' Coronavirus: Virus variants in U.K., South Africa contain same mutation in different variant, WHO says
WATCH: Coronavirus: Virus variants in U.K., South Africa contain same mutation in different variant, WHO says

The novel coronavirus vaccine should still work against the new variant of the virus spreading quickly in the United Kingdom. That’s “good news,” the World Health Organization said on Monday.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical lead for COVID-19, said the mutated variant may be more transmissible, but there is no evidence it would increase the “severity associated with this disease.”

“The U.K. has informed us that they don’t believe that there’s an impact on the vaccine. So that’s good news,” she said.

More to come. 

— With files from Reuters.

