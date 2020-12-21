New Brunswick reports 4 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reports four new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total number of active cases in the province to 48.

The new cases are three travel-related cases in the Fredericton region and one close contact of a previous case in the Edmundston region. The Edmundston region remains in the orange phase of COVID-19 recovery.

The province has reported 578 cases to date and 521 have recovered.

Last weekend, New Brunswick began administering its first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials say 1,871 individuals received their first dose of the vaccine at the Miramichi Regional Hospital immunization clinic.

Story continues below advertisement

“The remaining vaccines will be administered to frontline health-care workers and workers in long-term-care facilities in Miramichi,” read a Monday release.

1:49 Coronavirus: First COVID-19 vaccines given in New Brunswick Coronavirus: First COVID-19 vaccines given in New Brunswick

The province said half, or 1,950, of the 3,900 doses arriving this week will be held until the weekend of Jan. 9, 2021 to serve as the second dose of the vaccine for those receiving the vaccine this weekend. The other half will be used to administer two doses to an additional 975 people.

Potential exposure on flight

Public Health has identified a positive COVID-19 case involving a traveller who may have been infectious on Air Canada Flight 8506, travelling on Dec. 16 from Montreal to Fredericton, arriving at 9:16 p.m.

The province asks anyone on this flight to continue self-isolating and to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

Advertisement