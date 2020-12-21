Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted December 21, 2020 11:53 am
Click to play video 'Meet half of the duo that signs Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 briefings' Meet half of the duo that signs Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 briefings
Richard Martell has achieved a small measure of celebrity due to his recent and persistent presence as the sign language interpreter for Nova Scotia's COVID-19 briefings.

Nova Scotia reports two new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, for the third day in a row, bringing the total number of active cases to 38.

One of the new cases is located in the central zone, and the other in the western zone. Both cases are close contacts of previously reported cases.

Since Oct. 1, the beginning of the second wave, Nova Scotia has completed 99,599 tests and confirmed 358 positive COVID-19 cases.

Read more: New COVID-19 restrictions for holiday period take effect across Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia heath officials are expected to provide a provincial update on the pandemic. Premier Stephen McNeil will be joined by chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang at 3 p.m.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

The briefing will be livestreamed on the Global News Halifax website.

Read more: Meet Richard Martell, half of the duo that signs Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 briefings

On Monday, new restrictions to prevent any possible surge of COVID-19 over the holiday period took effect in the province.

In-person dining at Halifax restaurants will remain closed, while in the rest of the province, licensed establishments will have to stop service by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia allowing up to 10 people to gather for holidays, but strongly discourages travel' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia allowing up to 10 people to gather for holidays, but strongly discourages travel
Coronavirus: Nova Scotia allowing up to 10 people to gather for holidays, but strongly discourages travel

 

Since the start of the pandemic, Nova Scotia has confirmed 1,445 cases of COVID-19, of which 1,339 are considered resolved.

The province has completed 221,416 tests to date.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaPandemicStephen McNeilCOVID-19 updateRobert StrangGlobal News HalifaxNova Scotia update
