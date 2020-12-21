Ariana Grande engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez

Send this page to someone via email

Singer Ariana Grande announced she’s engaged in a series of photos of her and her fiancé and her engagement ring.

The Rain on Me singer posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, on Instagram on Sunday.

Grande included a close-up shot of the ring in the post, which was captioned “forever n then some.”

The singer’s mother congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo — Joan Grande (@joangrande) December 20, 2020

Grande and Gomez reportedly started dating earlier this year.

Grande released her latest studio album, Positions, in November. On Monday, Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes movie on her Sweetener world tour, titled Excuse Me, I Love You.

She was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson in 2018, but they ended their relationship later that year.