Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Entertainment

Ariana Grande engaged to luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 21, 2020 9:20 am
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande and her fiance are shown in a post on Instagram. Ariana Grande/Instagram

Singer Ariana Grande announced she’s engaged in a series of photos of her and her fiancé and her engagement ring.

The Rain on Me singer posted the photos of her cuddling with Dalton Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, on Instagram on Sunday.

Grande included a close-up shot of the ring in the post, which was captioned “forever n then some.”

The singer’s mother congratulated the couple on Twitter, saying she was excited to welcome Gomez to the family.

Grande and Gomez reportedly started dating earlier this year.

Click to play video 'Pete Davidson addresses break-up with Ariana Grande on SNL Weekend Update' Pete Davidson addresses break-up with Ariana Grande on SNL Weekend Update
Pete Davidson addresses break-up with Ariana Grande on SNL Weekend Update – Nov 3, 2018

Grande released her latest studio album, Positions, in November. On Monday, Netflix will release a behind-the-scenes movie on her Sweetener world tour, titled Excuse Me, I Love You.

She was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson in 2018, but they ended their relationship later that year.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
