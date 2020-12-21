2 drivers killed in head-on collision near Redwater, Alberta

Redwater RCMP were called to Highway 28, near the intersection of Range Road 230, Sunday at around 5 p.m. after two pickup trucks were involved in a fatal crash.
In a news release Sunday, RCMP said a northbound Dodge Ram and a southbound Ford F-150 were involved in “an apparent head-on collision.”
Trending Stories
Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been released.
Traffic on Highway 28 was diverted for a few hours as first responders and investigators worked.
The crash occurred about 50 kilometres from Edmonton.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments