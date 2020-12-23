Okanagan Town Crier keeping Christmas spirit alive with bells

Send this page to someone via email

For anyone worried that Santa won’t be able to find them this Christmas, the Okanagan Town Crier has a solution.

“There are about 500 town criers around the world and one of them in England came up with the idea,” Okanagan Town Crier Bruce Klippenstein told Global News.

“We ring a bell for Santa on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m.”

Keeping up with the age-old tradition that dates back thousands of years, the modern-day Okanagan crier has prepared a proclamation for the occasion and he hopes that families around the valley will join him from their homes in ringing a bell the night before Christmas.

“It gives them [the kids] something exciting to look forward to,” Klippenstein said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Central Okanagan Food Bank reports record number of Christmas hampers distributed

The fun way of making sure the man in red stops on every single rooftop in the Okanagan is keeping the Christmas spirit alive while we are told to stay apart to prevent any possible spread of COVID-19.