Edmonton mosque supports seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

Members of Edmonton’s Al Rashid Mosque put a smile of the faces of hundreds of seniors on Sunday.

The mosque partnered with the Alberta government, Islamic Relief and Human Concern International delivered 200 meals and COVID-19 kits to seniors around the city.

A team prepared the meals and kits at the mosque and volunteers delivered the packages Sunday afternoon.

“All the process of the delivery will be according to the protocol of Alberta Health Services, with masks and gloves, just to make sure we’re not spreading and being safe but at the same taking care of our community members,” Al Rashid Mosque communications director Noor Al-henedy said.

The province supplied the COVID kits that included masks and hand sanitizer.

“It’s not just about the kit or the meal, it’s about checking up on them because our seniors have been hit more than any other community during COVID,” Al-henedy said.

“We found they have been under a lot of stress and with this delivery we’re not only delivering something for them, we’re making sure their well-being is fine, they’re healthy and they’re okay, they don’t need anything.”

About 50 people volunteered to take part in Sunday’s initiative.

