‘A very sad day’: Nunavut reports first coronavirus deaths

Nunavut has reported the territory’s first two coronavirus deaths, the premier confirmed in a press release on Sunday.

“This is a very sad day. On behalf of the Government of Nunavut, we send our thoughts and condolences to the family, communities of Arviat and Rankin Inlet and all Nunavummiut during this difficult time,” said Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq.

“We ask Nunavummiut to stay strong and remain vigilant to limit the spread of the virus.”

Savikataaq explained that the first resident, from Arviat — a primarily Inuit hamlet on the western shore of Hudson’s Bay — was transported south by medivac after he developed complications related to the virus. He died in hospital late Saturday afternoon.

The second death was a Rankin Inlet resident who had contracted the virus in southern Canada. Savikataaq explained that this individual also developed complications from the virus and passed away late Saturday.

“Out of respect for both individuals and their families, we will not be releasing additional information,” Savikataaq said.

Until recently, the northern territory had managed to avoid the spread of the virus that has killed just shy of 1.7 million people around the globe — drawing international attention from news organizations like the BBC that marvelled at the territory’s ability to dodge the illness.

It wasn’t until Nov. 6 that Nunavut reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case. From there, the virus began to worm its way into communities around the territory. As of Dec. 18, 259 cases had been reported among the territory’s 38,780 residents.

There are currently 34 active cases in the region, according to the Nunavut government, which most recently reported its case count on Friday.

The federal government has kept a watchful eye on Canada’s most remote regions, where residents often face logistical hurdles in accessing health care. In many cases, serious illness must be treated in neighbouring provinces to the south — where patients are flown in a bid to save lives.

In a Nov. 18 readout of a call between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Nunavut premier, the prime minister “reiterated his commitment” to help the territory to respond to the pandemic.

“Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Savikataaq discussed current federal support, notably through testing and personal protective equipment, and additional support which the federal government could provide to respond to Nunavut’s needs,” the readout from just over a month ago stated.

“The Prime Minister and the Premier agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to quickly address the situation in the territory, and to protect the health and safety of Nunavummiut and all Canadians.”

The feds backed up that pledge with action on Nov. 25, when the federal government announced “$19.36 million in immediate funding to support the Government of Nunavut, Inuit communities and Inuit organizations in their response to the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of the tragic development of the territory facing its first coronavirus deaths, the territorial government is reminding its residents to remain vigilant in fighting the spread of the virus.

“We must maintain our efforts to follow the Public Health measures and continue to take the necessary precautions to protect ourselves, our families, and our communities,” Savikataaq said in the release.