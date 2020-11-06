Menu

Health

Nunavut confirms its first case of COVID-19

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 6, 2020 2:28 pm
The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut.
The Nunavut flag and the Canadian flag are seen Saturday, April 25, 2015 in Iqaluit, Nunavut. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

The territory of Nunavut has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

In a statement on Friday from chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson, the confirmed case is in the community of Sanikiluaq, which has a population of about 880 people.

Patterson is asking everyone in the community to self-isolate and not have contact with anyone outside of their household bubbles.

Click to play video 'B.C.’s top doctor explains how quickly the coronavirus moves through gatherings like weddings' B.C.’s top doctor explains how quickly the coronavirus moves through gatherings like weddings
B.C.’s top doctor explains how quickly the coronavirus moves through gatherings like weddings

The person with COVID-19 is isolating at home with their family, Patterson said, and is doing well.

Travel in and out of the community is restricted except for cargo and emergency. Grocery stores remain open with reduced hours.

Read more: New COVID-19 cases surge by record 425 in B.C., number in hospital nears 100

The positive case does not affect the Common Travel Area with the Northwest Terrorities and Churchill, Man., Patterson added.

On Thursday, B.C. recorded its highest-ever one-day total of COVID-19 cases with 425 people testing positive.

