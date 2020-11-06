Nunavut confirms its first case of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The territory of Nunavut has confirmed its first case of COVID-19.

In a statement on Friday from chief public health officer Dr. Michael Patterson, the confirmed case is in the community of Sanikiluaq, which has a population of about 880 people.

Patterson is asking everyone in the community to self-isolate and not have contact with anyone outside of their household bubbles.

The person with COVID-19 is isolating at home with their family, Patterson said, and is doing well.

Travel in and out of the community is restricted except for cargo and emergency. Grocery stores remain open with reduced hours.

The positive case does not affect the Common Travel Area with the Northwest Terrorities and Churchill, Man., Patterson added.

