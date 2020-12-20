Ontario reports 2,316 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 2,316 new cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 155,930.

Twenty-five new deaths were also reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 4,150.

Sunday’s report marks the sixth day in a row that Ontario has reported more than 2,000 new cases.

“Locally, there are 486 new cases in Toronto, 468 in Peel, 326 in York Region, 151 in Windsor-Essex County and 128 in Niagara,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Read more: Over half a million Canadians have now been infected with the coronavirus

A total of 133,213 cases are considered resolved, which is 85.4 per cent of all confirmed cases.

More than 69,400 additional tests were completed, which is an all-time high. Ontario has now completed a total of 7,371,532 tests, while 54,546 remain under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.6 per cent, which is down from Saturday’s report when it was 4.2 per cent but up from last Sunday’s when it was 3.2 per cent.

There are 875 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 20), with 261 in intensive care (up by five) and 156 on a ventilator (up by 10).

The province notes that not all hospitals have reported patient statuses for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

21:46 Vaccinations & Soaring Case Counts Vaccinations & Soaring Case Counts

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

76,515 people are male

78,446 people are female

19,968 people are 19 and under

56,971 people are 20 to 39

44,720 people are 40 to 59

22,359 people are 60 to 79

11,879 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Story continues below advertisement

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,502 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is an increase of 21. There are currently 154 outbreaks in long-term care homes.

There are 931 active cases among long-term care residents and 900 among staff.

Story continues below advertisement