Calendar

Canada

Air search for fishers missing in the Bay of Fundy resumes Sunday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Search for missing N.S. fishers suspended, case handed to RCMP' Search for missing N.S. fishers suspended, case handed to RCMP
The search for five fishers that went missing after a scallop boat sank in the Bay of Fundy on Tuesday has been suspended, officials say. Ross Lord brings us the latest.

Nova Scotia RCMP has resumed their search for the five fishers still missing off the coast of Delaps Cove, N.S., on Sunday.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, the Mounties confirmed they will continue using helicopters to perform an aerial search, after partnering with the province’s Department of Lands and Forestry on Friday.

Read more: RCMP suspends ground search ‘indefinitely’ for missing N.S. scallop fishers

Police have confirmed they conducted a search of the coastline between Digby Gut, N.S., and Morden, N.S., on Saturday but did not locate any of the missing fishers or debris from their vessel, the Chief William Saulis.

The Mounties did not provide details on where they were searching Sunday.

(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia.
(Top L to R) Aaron Cogswell, Charles Roberts, Daniel Forbes, Geno Francis, Leonard Gabriel and Michael Drake were the crew onboard the Chief William Saulis, a scallop dragger that is believed to have sunk while operating off the coast of Nova Scotia. Facebook, Background photo courtesy of Katherine Bickford

The 15-metre Chief William Saulis foundered northeast of Digby on Tuesday, amid three-metre waves pushed by 40 km/h gusts and an unusually high tide.

The body of one man was recovered late Tuesday, but the search continued as crews said they were seeking closure for the other families.

The remains found on Tuesday have not yet been publicly identified. However, the company where the fishers worked, Yarmouth Sea Products, confirmed the name of the fishers: Aaron Cogswell, Leonard Gabriel, Dan Forbes, Michael Drake and Geno Francis, and captain Charles Roberts.

Click to play video 'RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia' RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia
RCMP lead recovery effort for scallop fishers presumed dead in Nova Scotia

The ground search was indefinitely suspended on Saturday after searches were discontinued Wednesday in the face of a heavy snowstorm bearing towards Nova Scotia.

The mayor of Yarmouth, Pam Mood, told Global News earlier this week that the suspension hit hard, as families of those missing need closure.

While it happened for the right reasons, it slowed down the grieving process, she said.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia group secures grief counselling as search for 5 missing fishers continues

“You cannot even put into words. The grieving process is the most important and I don’t even know if we’re there yet,” Mood said.

She said the town will work with the association, Workers Compensation Board and the Mental Health Foundation going forward, “to ensure everyone has access to the help they need.”

Click to play video 'Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat' Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat
Digby, NS residents apprehensive as search continues for missing scallop boat
With files from Global News’ Karla Renic
