Oliver community shows health-care workers gratitude after third death at care home

Send this page to someone via email

Two more residents have died from COVID-19 at the outbreak at McKinney Place, a long-term care home in Oliver, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

Overnight, someone from the community posted a banner, outside of the long-term care home, thanking health-care workers at the facility.

Interior Health says the gesture touched many of the staff at the care home.

“It’s a testament to the community and how much they care about the people. You have no idea how much you’ve touched as all. You have lifted us up and we needed that kindness today,” said Carl Meadows, Interior Health’s clinical operations executive director.

The additional deaths were announced on Friday, by Interior Health.

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health’s CEO Susan Brown said, “This has been a challenging outbreak for everyone who lives at McKinney, their loved ones, and their staff and physicians who are committed to their care.”

B.C.’s provincial health officer also addressed the McKinney Place outbreak.

“It’s been such a challenge to stop the transmission. The numbers of cases both included residents and staff at that facility but it is differentially the residents who have the more severe illness and who are dying from COVID, so I am obviously concerned,” said Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The outbreak which was announced 12 days ago, started with eight residents testing positive — that number has now grown to 56 cases with both residents and staff contracting the virus.

It’s the largest COVID-19 outbreak involving care home residents in B.C.’s Southern Interior since the pandemic began.

Dr. Bonnie Henry has said the Ministry of Health is looking at all long-term care homes and are re-evaluating their COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

2:08 Interior Health confirms death of resident in Okanagan care home due to COVID-19 complications Interior Health confirms death of resident in Okanagan care home due to COVID-19 complications