Columbia Shuswap Regional District planning to open outdoor rinks, weather permitting

If the weather cooperates, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District says it plans on opening its four outdoor skating rinks this winter.

The regional district (CSRD) said, though, the potential openings will feature some changes because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“The ability to open the outdoor rinks is entirely weather dependent,” the regional district said in a press release.

“Parks contractors are hoping to get ice made as soon as conditions allow. As conditions differ widely across the region, it is difficult to predict an opening day for any of the remaining three rinks at this time.”

The outdoor rinks are located at:

Parson: Parson Community Park, 3612 Highway 95

Celista: Farrell’s Field, 5051 Meadow Creek Road

Sorrento : Sorrento-Blind Bay Community Park, 2670 Davidson Road

Silver Creek: Silver Creek Community Park, 1577 Salmon River Road

The regional district said as of Friday, Dec. 18, the Parson Community Park is open, with a few rough patches that have been marked off with pylons. Skaters are asked to use caution.

Changes due to COVID-19 are listed below:

Changing rooms and warming rooms at Parson and Farrell’s Field will be closed;

No campfires are permitted;

Each rink is limited to 40 skaters on the ice at one time;

There is to be no sharing of equipment such as hockey sticks or skate aids;

Social distancing should be maintained;

If you are experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, or difficulty breathing, you are not permitted to use the facility;

Organized adult groups or events will not be permitted as per provincial health orders.

The regional district also said it is asking “patrons to respect the rules in order that these public amenities can be used and enjoyed this winter season.”

