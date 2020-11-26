Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Guelph to keep skating rinks and trails open through winter

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 26, 2020 4:54 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario issues holiday safety guidelines
Christmas is a month away and while it’s usually a time filled with family, friends and shopping, it’s looking a lot different this year.

The City of Guelph says skating rinks, including the one in Market Square, and trails will remain open through the winter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This could all change depending on provincial regulations and guidance from public health, but the plan is to forge ahead like any other year.

Read more: Guelph bylaw stepping up COVID-19 enforcement due to crowded stores

The Market Square skating rink is scheduled to open in December, but staff need 10 days of temperatures below zero to get the rink up and running.

When it does open, residents are welcomed to come skate as long as they maintain physical distancing.

The same can be said for outdoor community rinks in the city’s parks that are maintained by neighbourhood volunteers.

The city is also encouraging residents to get out for a walk on its trails that are plowed during the winter.

Coronavirus: Customers asked to shop local for Christmas
Coronavirus: Customers asked to shop local for Christmas

Portable washrooms will also be available throughout the winter at 15 parks and residents are being asked to wear a mask inside and use hand sanitizer.

Read more: Ontario may now not receive COVID-19 vaccines in early 2021, health minister says

Other winter attractions include Rotary Guelph’s Sparkles in the Park, which is using a drive-thru system this year, and the light display at the covered bridge on York Road.

More information can be found on the city’s website.

