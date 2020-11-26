Coronavirus: Guelph to keep skating rinks and trails open through winter

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says skating rinks, including the one in Market Square, and trails will remain open through the winter amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This could all change depending on provincial regulations and guidance from public health, but the plan is to forge ahead like any other year.

The Market Square skating rink is scheduled to open in December, but staff need 10 days of temperatures below zero to get the rink up and running.

When it does open, residents are welcomed to come skate as long as they maintain physical distancing.

The same can be said for outdoor community rinks in the city’s parks that are maintained by neighbourhood volunteers.

The city is also encouraging residents to get out for a walk on its trails that are plowed during the winter.

Portable washrooms will also be available throughout the winter at 15 parks and residents are being asked to wear a mask inside and use hand sanitizer.

Other winter attractions include Rotary Guelph’s Sparkles in the Park, which is using a drive-thru system this year, and the light display at the covered bridge on York Road.

More information can be found on the city’s website.