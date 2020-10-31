Coronavirus: Masks now mandatory at all Columbia Shuswap Regional District public facilities

Send this page to someone via email

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District says wearing a mask is now required when visiting any of its public facilities.

The regional district made the announcement on Friday, stating it implemented the new rule because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases throughout the province.

The CSRD stretches from Falkland and Salmon Arm in the southwest to Mica Creek in the north and Field in the east.

Along with the regional district’s administration building in Salmon Arm, at 555 Harbourfront Drive NE, other public facilities where the new mask rule applies includes the following:

Sicamous and District Recreation Centre

Golden and District Recreation Centre

Golden and District Curling Rink

Swansea Point Community Hall

Scotch Creek Community Hall

The CSRD said if visitors enter the CSRD’s administration building without a mask, a disposable mask will be provided.

It added that those who visit community recreation facilities will be expected to wear their own mask.

“We are mindful of the strong recommendation from Dr. Bonnie Henry to protect ourselves and those around us by wearing masks, especially in indoor spaces,” said CSRD board chair Kevin Flynn.

“We want to join her in supporting mask wearing to help keep both the public and our staff as safe as possible.”

Flynn continued, saying “public health is advising us that we need to be using layers of protection to reduce the spread of this virus. Increasing the use of masks in our facility will provide an additional layer of safety to counter the increasing rate of infection.”

The regional district said its staff members are now required to wear masks at all times when working with the public.

“While we understand there may be cases where members of the public cannot wear masks,” said Flynn, “we believe the majority of people understand and respect that masks are another way we can all do our part to protect each other in the days ahead.”

