Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

City of Toronto opens 1st modular supportive housing building

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The City of Toronto's first modular housing building on Macey Avenue.
The City of Toronto's first modular housing building on Macey Avenue. Global News

The City of Toronto opened its first modular supportive housing building on Saturday in Scarborough.

The building, located on Macey Avenue in the area of Pharmacy and Danforth avenues, is one of two modular buildings that will soon bring 100 affordable housing units, City officials said in a news release.

Read more: City of Toronto identifies 2 sites for supportive modular housing initiative

The location on Macey Avenue has 56 studio apartments and the second building, which is set to be finished within the next few weeks and is located on Harrison Street near Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street, will have 44 units.

“We have worked to be able to quickly welcome 56 residents to their brand-new home with support services,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: City of Toronto to spend $47.5M to build 250 supportive modular housing units

“The City’s Modular Housing Initiative is an innovative and cost-effective way in which we are building affordable housing while providing a quick, long-term response to help those experiencing homelessness.”

Trending Stories

The modular buildings are pre-fabricated and then installed at the site.

Supportive services, including housing stability and eviction prevention, as well as harm reduction, will be available to residents at both locations, City officials said.

Click to play video 'Covenant House feeling the holiday love' Covenant House feeling the holiday love
Covenant House feeling the holiday love – Nov 26, 2020

The City’s Modular Housing Initiative will see a total of 250 new homes built in two phases, with the locations on Macey Avenue and Harrison Street as the first phase. In 2021, another 150 homes are set to be built.

Story continues below advertisement

The overall cost for the project is $47.5 million.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TorontoJohn ToryAffordable HousingCity of TorontoSupportive Housingmodular housingMacey AvenueToronto Modular Housing InitiativeModular Housing Initiative
Flyers
More weekly flyers