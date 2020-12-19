City of Toronto opens 1st modular supportive housing building

The City of Toronto opened its first modular supportive housing building on Saturday in Scarborough.
The building, located on Macey Avenue in the area of Pharmacy and Danforth avenues, is one of two modular buildings that will soon bring 100 affordable housing units, City officials said in a news release.
The location on Macey Avenue has 56 studio apartments and the second building, which is set to be finished within the next few weeks and is located on Harrison Street near Dovercourt Road and Dundas Street, will have 44 units.
“We have worked to be able to quickly welcome 56 residents to their brand-new home with support services,” Toronto Mayor John Tory said.
“The City’s Modular Housing Initiative is an innovative and cost-effective way in which we are building affordable housing while providing a quick, long-term response to help those experiencing homelessness.”
The modular buildings are pre-fabricated and then installed at the site.
Supportive services, including housing stability and eviction prevention, as well as harm reduction, will be available to residents at both locations, City officials said.
The City’s Modular Housing Initiative will see a total of 250 new homes built in two phases, with the locations on Macey Avenue and Harrison Street as the first phase. In 2021, another 150 homes are set to be built.
The overall cost for the project is $47.5 million.
Comments