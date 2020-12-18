Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses, possible victims, in wake of bizarre downtown incident

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say they are seeking witnesses and possible victims following a strange incident in the downtown core on Friday morning.

RCMP say they received a report at around 10 a.m., of a man was chasing and assaulting strangers in the area of Bertram Road and Leon Avenue.

Police attended the scene and after a brief search of the area managed to locate and subsequently arrest a 35-year-old male suspect in connection to the incident.

Kelowna RCMP say the man is in custody and the matter will be forwarded the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

“RCMP have identified one victim, an adult man who fortunately did not suffer any known injuries in the alleged assault,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Our investigation leads us to believe there may be other victims or witnesses who have not come forward yet, and we are asking that they do so.”

Anyone who was assaulted or witnessed this incident is asked to contact Const. Sam Boutin or Const. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers.