Crime

Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses, possible victims, in wake of bizarre downtown incident

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 5:14 pm
RCMP have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to a bizarre incident in downtown Kelowna Friday morning.
RCMP have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to a bizarre incident in downtown Kelowna Friday morning. Global News

Police in Kelowna say they are seeking witnesses and possible victims following a strange incident in the downtown core on Friday morning.

RCMP say they received a report at around 10 a.m., of a man was chasing and assaulting strangers in the area of Bertram Road and Leon Avenue.

Police attended the scene and after a brief search of the area managed to locate and subsequently arrest a 35-year-old male suspect in connection to the incident.

Read more: Police investigate after downtown Kelowna apartment bear-sprayed

Kelowna RCMP say the man is in custody and the matter will be forwarded the B.C. Prosecution Service for review and charge approval.

“RCMP have identified one victim, an adult man who fortunately did not suffer any known injuries in the alleged assault,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“Our investigation leads us to believe there may be other victims or witnesses who have not come forward yet, and we are asking that they do so.”

Anyone who was assaulted or witnessed this incident is asked to contact Const. Sam Boutin or Const. Michael Gauthier of the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers.

Read more: Small grocery chain vandalized, windows at two stores damaged: Salmon Arm RCMP

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanaganAssaultcentral okanagandowntown kelownaCrimestopperskelowna assaultwitnesses wantedLooking for more victimsSuspect located
