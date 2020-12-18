88 new COVID-19 cases, one new death reported in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported one new COVID-19- related death and 88 more positive tests for the coronavirus on Friday.

“The individual was a female in her 90s who had underlying conditions and was hospitalized,” Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, Medical Officer of Health, told Global News in a statement.

“The second wave is a significant threat to our community. Our health-care system is under very heavy strain already, and this is not sustainable.”

The death toll in the region now stands at 140 while the number of cases climbs to 4,827.

Another 49 people were also cleared of the virus, raising the total number in the region to 4,167.

The number of active cases has shot up to 519, including 36 people who are in hospital, 10 of which are intensive care.

The COVID-19 outbreak at Cambridge Country Manor continues to explode as there have now been more than 90 positive cases at the retirement home, according to Waterloo Public Health.

The agency says that 47 residents and 44 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus as part of an outbreak that was declared at the home on Dec. 8.

That is 21 more positive tests than what was reported on Thursday.

Management of the home was taken over by Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Friday.

There are 28 active outbreaks in the region including one which continues to expand at the Village of Winston Park retirement home.

One resident from the home has suffered a COVID-19-related death while 19 others and 14 staff members have now tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is an increase of one resident and four staff members from what was reported on Thursday.

A new outbreak has been declared at Grand River Hospital at its 5North unit after two patients and two staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Another outbreak was also declared over at a congregate setting in Waterloo Region.

Ontario reported 2,290 new cases of coronavirus on Friday — marking the second-highest one-day increase to date — bringing the provincial total to 151,257.

Friday’s case count is the fourth consecutive day that cases are above 2,000 after 2,432 new infections were recorded on Thursday (a record high), 2,139 on Wednesday, and 2,275 on Tuesday.

According to Friday’s provincial report, 691 cases were recorded in Toronto, 361 in Peel Region, 296 in York Region, 207 in Windsor-Essex and 126 in Hamilton.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 100 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,098 as 40 more deaths were reported.–With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues View link »