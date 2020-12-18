Menu

Crime

Driver in Aspen Woods crash that killed Calgary couple dies in hospital

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 2:07 pm
Click to play video 'Family and friends mourn death of couple killed in southwest crash' Family and friends mourn death of couple killed in southwest crash
Sorena Ejtehadian and Dan Anderson have been identified as the victims of a crash Saturday evening in Aspen. As Jenna Freeman reports, their friends and family said they were planning to get married and were the love of each other's lives.

Calgary police say the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed two people in the community of Aspen Woods on Saturday has died.

The crash happened at the intersection of 85 Street and 17 Avenue S.W. at around 7 p.m.

Officers initially attempted to pull the vehicle over after it was reported to be driving erratically through the city’s southwest.

Read more: 2 people killed, 1 person taken to hospital after Calgary collision, ASIRT investigating

Though the driver initially pulled his vehicle over, police said he drove off as officers approached.

Minutes later, police found the vehicle had crashed into two people in the aforementioned intersection, killing both of them.

Trending Stories

Family and friends identified the victims as Sorena Ejtehadian and Dan Anderson.

Sorena Ejtehadian and Dan Anderson
Sorena Ejtehadian and Dan Anderson. Obtained by Global News

Read more: ‘They left this crazy world together’: Engaged Calgary couple killed in 85 St. crash

The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and had to be extricated by firefighters.

On Friday, police confirmed in a news release that the driver of the vehicle had died as a result of his injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the crash and the Calgary Police Service has offered counselling through the Victim Assistance Response Team to those impacted by the tragedy.

