Driver in Aspen Woods crash that killed Calgary couple dies in hospital

Calgary police say the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed two people in the community of Aspen Woods on Saturday has died.

The crash happened at the intersection of 85 Street and 17 Avenue S.W. at around 7 p.m.

Officers initially attempted to pull the vehicle over after it was reported to be driving erratically through the city’s southwest.

Though the driver initially pulled his vehicle over, police said he drove off as officers approached.

Minutes later, police found the vehicle had crashed into two people in the aforementioned intersection, killing both of them.

Family and friends identified the victims as Sorena Ejtehadian and Dan Anderson.

Sorena Ejtehadian and Dan Anderson. Obtained by Global News

The driver of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and had to be extricated by firefighters.

On Friday, police confirmed in a news release that the driver of the vehicle had died as a result of his injuries.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the crash and the Calgary Police Service has offered counselling through the Victim Assistance Response Team to those impacted by the tragedy.