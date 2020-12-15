‘They left this crazy world together’: Engaged Calgary couple killed in 85 St. crash

Send this page to someone via email

Sorena Ejtehadian and Dan Anderson were supposed to be married in a dream destination wedding in Hawaii until the pandemic put their plans on hold.

Described by their friends as the love of one another’s’ lives, that wedding will now never happen.

The pair was killed Saturday. Calgary police said a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed crashed into them just before 7 p.m. on 17 Ave. and 85 St. S.W.

Sorena and her family were from Iran. They moved to Vancouver and Sorena decided to follow her love of the outdoors and move to Calgary.

Dan Anderson and Sorena Ejtehadian.

Her sister Sonia said Monday that their family has been shattered by Sorena and Dan’s deaths.

“The light from our lives has disappeared,” Sonia said. Tweet This

“The only solace that I find in this is that they left this Earth together and they’re going to have the best wedding in heaven together.”

Dan Anderson and Sorena Ejtehadian were identified as pedestrians killed in a erratic driving incident Saturday evening.

Sorena’s cousin, Zahra Daftarian, has planned to travel from Iran to be with her family.

Daftarian remembers Sorena’s infectious smile.

“She was just purely positive energy. Tweet This

“When you’re around her, you couldn’t help but just laugh with her because she was just so full of positive energy, positive vibes and a sense of humour that really was just truly contagious.”

Dan Anderson was beloved by his friends and teammates on his hockey team.

Jay Turner said that he was a great friend and was known for being modest and caring.

“I’ll carry him with me everyday,” said Turner on Monday. “He will continue to teach me, he’s going to make me stronger.” Tweet This

Ryan Harte was Anderson’s long-time friend. He said that they may even organize a hockey tournament in his honour.

“He brought life and light, he was an amazing friend and teammate,” Harte said. “He’s just a wonderful human being.”

Sonia said that both the families are hoping to celebrate the couples’ lives and try to change the narrative to one of positivity.

“We know that they were walking hand in hand after Christmas shopping, one of their favourite holidays.

“Knowing that they left this crazy world together at the same time gives us comfort.” Tweet This

On Monday the Calgary Police Service also offered counselling to members of the community through the Victim Assistance Response Team.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was still listed as in critical condition Monday.

With files from Michael King

