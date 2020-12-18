Menu

Health

Don’t go to Quebec ERs unless necessary as coronavirus hospitalizations climb, health minister warns

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 1:52 pm
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube, right, speaks during a news conference as Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda looks on in Montreal, Sunday, September 20, 2020, where they provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube, right, speaks during a news conference as Quebec Public Health Director Horacio Arruda looks on in Montreal, Sunday, September 20, 2020, where they provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Quebecers are asked to avoid emergency rooms unless “really necessary” as hospitalizations linked to the novel coronavirus have risen by 50 per cent in the past three weeks.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says the province has crossed a line by topping more than 1,000 patients in hospitals to be treated for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, this week.

There are about 2,164 beds set aside for coronavirus patients in hospitals, he explained, but the province is now adding beds in “non-traditional locations” such as hotels as hospitalizations spike.

“If continue like this, we will exceed our capacity,” Dubé told reporters in Montreal on Friday.

Read more: Montreal doctors concerned as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

There are 10 hospitals in Quebec — including the Lakeshore General and Verdun hospitals in Montreal — that are currently on the verge of overflowing, he added.

The growing number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations is putting pressure not only on the health-care network, but also on the staff who have been working during the last nine months, according to Dubé.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

He also called on the public to respect lockdown measures set to start Dec. 25 and to avoid having holiday gatherings in order to curb the spread of the virus.

“Think of all those on the front lines since last spring,” he said.

Dubé says if those rules are not respected during the holidays, the province will “hit a wall” in January.

A government-funded health institute said Friday it cannot rule out that the number of COVID-19 patients won’t exceed dedicated capacity in less populated regions in Quebec.

The institute says two-thirds of the COVID-19-dedicated beds in outlying regions are occupied.

Yet, the Institut national d’excellence en santé et en services sociaux said that despite the surge in hospitalizations, the province should not exceed its coronavirus-dedicated hospital capacity over the next four weeks.

With files from The Canadian Press

