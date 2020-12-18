Menu

Health

Quebec reports 1,773 new coronavirus cases, 36 deaths

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 18, 2020 11:18 am
A couple are all bundled up to face the cold weather during the COVID-19 outbreak in Montreal, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
A couple are all bundled up to face the cold weather during the COVID-19 outbreak in Montreal, on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec’s novel coronavirus caseload continues to climb after the province reported 1,773 new infections Friday amid the second wave of the pandemic.

There are 36 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Health authorities say five of those deaths occurred in the past 24 hours.

Since March, there have been 172,801 cases, while recoveries have topped 147,000. The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 7,671.

Read more: Montreal doctors concerned as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

The number of hospitalizations has reached 1,011, an increase of nine from the previous day. Of them, seven more patients are in intensive care for a total of 141.

After the vaccination campaign was launched earlier in the week, 896 vaccines were given Thursday. There have been 3,305 administered doses to date.

Health authorities say 39,762 tests were carried out Wednesday, the latest information available when it comes to screening. So far, more than 4.4 million tests have been administered.

Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, are expected to give an update on the progression of the pandemic Friday afternoon in Montreal.

