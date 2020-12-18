Police looking for men accused of assaulting driver after Central Hamilton collision

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly roughed up a driver taking damage photos after an early November collision in Central Hamilton.

Investigators say the minor crash happened around 6 p.m. on James Street South and Charlton Avenue on Nov. 5 between two sedans. One a black Mercedes Benz, the other a 4-door Hyundai Elantra.

After both cars pulled over to the roadway to exchange information, the two men in the Mercedes assaulted and chased the Elantra driver when he started taking pictures of the damage and a licence plate, police say.

The suspects then stole the victim’s phone. He also suffered minor injuries.

Police are now looking for two males, one a thin man with an athletic build about five feet eight inches in his early to late ’20s. He had black hair and was well-groomed with a black jacket, blue collared shirt and dark slim fit jeans. Detectives believe he was the driver of the Mercedes.

Security camera footage of a suspect Hamilton police are looking for in connection with an assault near James Street South and Charlton Avenue on Nov. 5, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

His passenger is tall with a slim build, mid -20’s wearing jeans and a light brown jacket or sweater with a scarf.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3821.

Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477, or submitted online.

HPS needs your help with identifying 2 males who were involved in a motor vehicle collision in early November. While interacting with the other driver the situation escalated resulting in a robbery. If you have any info, please call 905-546-3821. #HamOnt https://t.co/CIDiSW2UF1 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) December 18, 2020

