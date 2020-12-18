Menu

Crime

Police looking for men accused of assaulting driver after Central Hamilton collision

By Don Mitchell Global News
Security camera images of a black Mercedes Benz sedan involved in a collision that lead to an assault near James Street South and Charlton Avenue in early Nov. 2020.
Security camera images of a black Mercedes Benz sedan involved in a collision that lead to an assault near James Street South and Charlton Avenue in early Nov. 2020. Hamilton Police Service

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly roughed up a driver taking damage photos after an early November collision in Central Hamilton.

Investigators say the minor crash happened around 6 p.m. on James Street South and Charlton Avenue on Nov. 5 between two sedans. One a black Mercedes Benz, the other a 4-door Hyundai Elantra.

After both cars pulled over to the roadway to exchange information, the two men in the Mercedes assaulted and chased the Elantra driver when he started taking pictures of the damage and a licence plate, police say.

Man charged after assault reported at downtown Hamilton men's shelter

The suspects then stole the victim’s phone. He also suffered minor injuries.

Police are now looking for two males, one a thin man with an athletic build about five feet eight inches in his early to late ’20s. He had black hair and was well-groomed with a black jacket, blue collared shirt and dark slim fit jeans. Detectives believe he was the driver of the Mercedes.

Security camera footage of a suspect Hamilton police are looking for in connection with an assault near James Street South and Charlton Avenue on Nov. 5, 2020.
Security camera footage of a suspect Hamilton police are looking for in connection with an assault near James Street South and Charlton Avenue on Nov. 5, 2020. Hamilton Police Service

His passenger is tall with a slim build, mid -20’s wearing jeans and a light brown jacket or sweater with a scarf.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3821.

Anonymous tips can be left at Crime Stoppers, 1-800-222-8477, or submitted online.

 

Hamilton PoliceHamilton newsCharlton Avenuejames street southassault in downtown hamiltoncollision on charlton avenuecollision on james streetmerecedes benz sedan
