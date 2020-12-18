Nova Scotia Firefighters School charged over death of Truro firefighter

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Firefighters School is facing two Occupational Health and Safety charges in relation to the death of a Truro firefighter that occurred in 2019.

The provincial Labour Department’s health and safety division launched an investigation last year, which led to placing two OHS charges against the training school in November.

The training school is a non-profit organization with a board of directors that includes a representative from each county and the Nova Scotia fire marshal.

Eleven days after a fire extinguisher exploded during a training exercise at the school in Waverley, 28-year-old Skyler Blackie died March 20 2019 due to head injury caused by the explosion.

As a result of the incident, the Labour Department had issued a pair of compliance orders to the school, which resulted in having to remove all extinguishers similar to the one that exploded, have them inspected and the results turned over to the department.

The school has been pushed to provide all training and certification records to the Labour Department.

As the investigation is ongoing, a lawyer appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court last week and charges will be returned to court on January 11.

After five years of volunteering with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency in Fall River, Blakie began his full-time firefighter career with the Truro Fire Service in October 2013.

Over 2,500 people, including several first responders, attended Blackie’s regimental funeral service at Colchester Legion Stadium on March 30, 2019.

The streets were lined with hundreds of others paying their respects while a fire engine carrying Blackie’s casket to the arena.

Any further questions in regards to the investigation should be directed to the Public Prosecution Service as the case is before the courts.