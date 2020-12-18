Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 86 new COVID-19 cases, outbreak at St. Peter’s hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as well as a new institutional outbreak and one death connected to the coronavirus.

The city now has 877 active cases as of Dec.18.

Public health did not reveal details of the latest death as per a new policy that took effect on Thursday.

Hamilton now has 128 deaths with ties to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city reported one new outbreak on Friday at the restorative care unit of St. Peter’s Hospital in Central Hamilton. The hospital says two patients tested positive for the virus.

Public health says there are 29 active outbreaks at 25 locations in Hamilton as of Dec. 18, including:

Five long-term care homes (LTCH) — Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Idlewyld Manor, The Meadows, and Ridgeview

Three nursing homes – Heritage Green Nursing Home, Parkview Nursing Centre, and Shalom Village

Eight retirement homes — Amica Dundas, Amica Stoney Creek, Cathmar Manor, Grace Villa, Highgate Residence of Ancaster, Macassa Lodge, St. Joseph’s Villa (south tower) and The Village at Wentworth Heights

One workplace — Sterling Honda

Four schools — Dr. J. E. Davey Elementary, Immaculate Heart of Mary Elementary, Lawfield Elementary and Frank Panabaker North School.

There are also outbreaks at seven other locations, including Rygiel Supports for Community Living, CONNECT Communities, St. Peter’s Hospital and five units of the Juravinski Hospital.

An outbreak at The Meadowlands retirement home was declared over on Thursday.

The city’s significant outbreaks include Grace Villa LTCH which has 196 COVID-19 cases since it started on Nov. 25, Chartwell Willowgrove LTCH with 101 coronavirus cases since its outbreak began on Oct. 22, and Baywoods Place with 45 cases since starting Nov. 1.

The outbreaks at five units of the Juravinski Hospital involve 71 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus: 31 patients, 38 staff members and two students.

Public health has added 869 new cases in the last 10 days with 3.9 per cent of all tests coming back positive in the last seven days.

The city has seen 4,653 total cases during the pandemic. There are now 54 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19.

Hamilton was in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Halton Region reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Halton Region reported 58 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and one death.

Halton has 399 active cases as of Dec. 18, with Burlington accounting for 117 cases, Milton with 123, and Oakville with 121.

Halton now has 90 deaths tied to COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The latest a resident from the Chartwell Lakeshore retirement home.

The region has 38 outbreaks, including 18 institutional outbreaks at nine long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton; Billings Court Manor, Burloak, CAMA Woodlands and Mount Nemo Christian in Burlington; Bennett Health Care Centre and Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown; and Chartwell Waterford and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), eight retirement homes (Amica Georgetown, Chartwell Lakeshore, Pearl and Pine, Sunrise and Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Revera Birkdale Place and Martindale Gardens in Milton, as well as Delmanor Glen Abbey in Oakville) and one hospital (Milton District Hospital).

The region’s most significant outbreaks involve the Wyndom Manor LTCH, which has 136 coronavirus cases involving 75 residents and 20 staff members, 29 non-region cases, as well as 12 other people connected to the home. Fourteen people have died at the home since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

The outbreak at Allendale LTCH has 83 COVID-19 cases involving 57 residents, 12 non-region cases, 11 staff and three others connected with the home. Sixteen people have died at the home since the outbreak started on Nov. 13.

The region has three active school outbreaks involving a total of six cases with two at each school, St. Anne Elementary in Burlington, Bruce Trail Public as well as the Milton Quran Institute.

Public health has recorded 4,837 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

Halton Region is in the red-control level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Niagara Region reports 55 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

Niagara Public Health reported 55 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths on Friday. There are 442 active cases in the region as of Dec. 18.

Overall, Niagara has had 2,822 total positive cases and 96 deaths during the coronavirus health crisis.

The region has 20 active outbreaks with 11 of them institutional at one retirement home (Garden City Manor in St. Catharines), six long-term care homes (Extendicare Ltd. in St. Catharines; Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie; Woodlands of Sunset in Welland; Bella Senior Care Residence, Millennium Trail Manor and Oakwood Park Lodge in Niagara Falls) and four at two Niagara Health hospitals (Greater Niagara Falls General (x3) and Welland Country General).

Niagara Region is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported four new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The region has had 762 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There are 61 active cases as of Dec. 18.

The two counties have had 33 combined COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s daily rolling average number of cases in the past seven days is 4.43.

Haldimand-Norfolk is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Friday.

Brant County reports 9 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County Health Unit (BCHU) reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

The region has now had 709 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 106 active cases as of Dec. 18 with two people receiving hospital care.

The region has three institutional outbreaks at John Noble LTHC, Lions McInnes House in Brantford and at St. John’s College in Brantford.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19 and is reporting a weekly incidence rate of virus cases at 70.04 per 100,000.

More than 40 per cent of cases have been attributed to close contact transmission over the last four days, according to public health.

Brant County is in the orange-restrict level of the province’s COVID-19 response framework as of Thursday.

