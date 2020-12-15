Coronavirus: Hamilton nurse launches fundraiser to help local restaurants, vulnerable residents

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton nurse has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help local restaurants, and the city’s most vulnerable residents, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julie Freeman started Feast in the Hammer days after Hamilton was moved into the red “control” zone of the province’s pandemic response on Nov. 16.

Freeman says the initiative brings together local restaurants and charitable organizations by delivering purchased restaurant meals to families and individuals in need between Mondays and Thursdays.

“The holidays can be such an uncertain time for so many, and with the added impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought this would be a great way to support two important causes with one campaign,” said Freeman. “I’m really excited about the possibility of someone picking up the model in another city, and to potentially keep this going beyond just the holiday season. To expand on this and pay it forward would be incredible.”

Restaurants in Hamilton, like those elsewhere in Ontario and all across the country, have been struggling to stay afloat amid public health restrictions.

Feast the Hammer has raised about $5,000 and has provided meals to more than 30 families.

Donations can be made by visiting Feast in the Hammer on GoFundMe.

Freeman, 37, from Hamilton, currently works as a Clinical Informatics Specialist at Hamilton Health Sciences. Her prior experience includes 10 years as an emergency room nurse in hospitals across Canada and the U.S., as well as a year and a half with fixed-wing medevac services in the Canadian Arctic.

Earlier this month, Hamilton’s general issues committee approved recommendations from the Mayor’s Task Force on Economic Recovery that included a series of motions aimed at helping Hamilton businesses recover from the pandemic.

Among the immediate actions is special one-time funding of $10,000 for each of the city’s 13 business improvement areas (BIAs) to support buy local initiatives.

Other motions brought forward through the task force recommendations will freeze a variety of business fees and permits at 2020 levels, create a small business tax sub-class create a COVID-19-related information resource centre for businesses.

With files from 900 CHML News reporter Ken Mann.