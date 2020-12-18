Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Dec. 18

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday:

‘I’ll live to see another day’: COVID-19 survivor describes effects of virus 8 months later

From inside his family home where he spends most of his time, COVID-19 survivor Delroy Noble leans down to lift up one of his three young nieces.

In April, he left his job at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport feeling ill. A few days later he was rushed to Humber River Hospital with a fever. Soon after, the then-29-year-old was intubated.

Noble ultimately spent 59 days hooked up to a ventilator.

Premier Doug Ford calls emergency Friday meeting with health officials over hospitalizations

Ontario’s premier says he’s called an emergency meeting with health officials to tackle rising hospitalizations from COVID-19.

Doug Ford says the meeting with the province’s health minister, chief medical officer of health and hospital leaders today will concern next steps to break the trend.

The meeting follows calls from the Ontario Hospital Association for the government to implement lockdowns in more public health units, and to consider stronger measures.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,290 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

691 were in Toronto

361 were in Peel Region

296 were in York Region

89 were in Durham Region

57 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports nearly 2,300 new coronavirus, highest number of tests processed

Ontario reported 2,290 new cases of coronavirus on Friday — marking the second highest one-day increase to date — bringing the provincial total to 151,257.

The death toll in the province has risen to 4,098 as 40 more deaths were reported.

The government said 68,246 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — a record number for testing. Resolved cases increased by 1,992 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,471 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 25 deaths.

There are 139 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 757 active cases among long-term care residents and 843 active cases among staff — down by 62 cases and up by 16 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 7,151 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 4,996 among students and 1,060 among staff (1,095 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 133 more cases over a 24-hour period.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 957 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty-two schools in Ontario are currently closed, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 1,201 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 13 (nine child cases and four staff cases.) Out of 5,251 child care centres in Ontario, 225 currently have cases and 50 centres are closed.

— With files from Caryn Lieberman and The Canadian Press.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.