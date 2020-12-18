The holiday season is bringing out Eastern Ontario’s spirit of giving when it comes to charities

Send this page to someone via email

It seems the spirit of giving is alive and well, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global News has found a number of examples, including one in Napanee, Ont., where the packing and wrapping continues.

It’s not quite Santa’s workshop but it’s no less busy. Kevin Alkenbrack, the executive director of Morningstar Mission, a charitable outreach organization, says so far volunteers have helped put together 190 gift boxes and baskets for those in need — with another 60 to go.

“Year after year we have our mind blown by the generosity of the community, and so this is proof again how people really do care for others,” Alkenbrack told Global News.

Michelle Hauser coordinates the Christmas basket program. She says every basket is customized, so while it may be more work, it’s worth it.

“This is a man that told us he lives alone — loves cheezies and has a cat. So you can see the package of cheezies on the top — he has some little cat treats, I think he even got a little cat toy,” she said, describing the gift basket and its recipient.

The charity boxes and baskets in Napanee aren’t the only example of generosity. The annual Newburgh Community Christmas concert had to take place virtually. Despite that — or perhaps because of it — concert organizer Mae Whalen says it was a huge success.

“We raised over $33,700, which is completely record-breaking for us, and that allowed us to take 100 per cent of those donations and put that back into the children of the community,” Whalen told Global News.

On the topic of breaking records, the annual Tree of Hope campaign just wrapped up. Thanks to community donations, more than 700 children will have gift cards waiting for them under their Christmas tree.

Organizers with Family and Children Services of Frontenac, Lennox and Addington announced on Wednesday that they’d raised $150,000, more than twice last year’s monetary goal, making it their most successful campaign ever.