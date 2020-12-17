58 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 58 new novel coronavirus cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,840, including 58 deaths.

Eleven of the new cases are in Bradford, while 11 are in Barrie, nine are in New Tecumseth, four are in Innisfil and four are in Collingwood.

The rest of the new COVID-19 cases are in Bracebridge, Clearview, Essa, Huntsville, Midland, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Wasaga Beach, and Tay and Tiny townships.

One new case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. Two new cases are a result of congregate setting outbreaks, while four new cases are a result of institutional outbreaks. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

This week, the health unit has reported 262 new COVID-19 cases in the region. If the same level of growth continues, the health unit says projections indicate that there will be about 425 new cases during the week of Jan. 3.

Of the region’s total 2,840 COVID-19 cases, 83 per cent — or 2,356 — have recovered, while 15 people remain in hospital.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

There are currently 25 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven schools, five congregate settings, four long-term care facilities, four retirement homes, three workplaces, one hospital and one correctional facility.

Four Barrie schools are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak — Barrie North Collegiate Institute, St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Bear Creek Secondary School and Portage View Public School.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School are also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 97 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region in total — at 25 long-term care facilities, 20 workplaces, 18 educational settings, 14 retirement homes, 14 congregate settings, four community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.