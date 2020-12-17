Menu

Health

58 new coronavirus cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
WATCH: Ontario Premier Doug Ford responded to multiple questions Thursday regarding new COVID-19 measures and if he was considering a province-wide lockdown.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 58 new novel coronavirus cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 2,840, including 58 deaths.

Eleven of the new cases are in Bradford, while 11 are in Barrie, nine are in New Tecumseth, four are in Innisfil and four are in Collingwood.

Read more: Ontario hospitals call for 4-week lockdown in hard-hit regions to slow COVID-19 spread

The rest of the new COVID-19 cases are in Bracebridge, Clearview, Essa, Huntsville, Midland, Orillia, Penetanguishene, Severn, Springwater, Wasaga Beach, and Tay and Tiny townships.

One new case is a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. Two new cases are a result of congregate setting outbreaks, while four new cases are a result of institutional outbreaks. The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

This week, the health unit has reported 262 new COVID-19 cases in the region. If the same level of growth continues, the health unit says projections indicate that there will be about 425 new cases during the week of Jan. 3.

Of the region’s total 2,840 COVID-19 cases, 83 per cent — or 2,356 — have recovered, while 15 people remain in hospital.

There are currently 25 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at seven schools, five congregate settings, four long-term care facilities, four retirement homes, three workplaces, one hospital and one correctional facility.

Four Barrie schools are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak — Barrie North Collegiate Institute, St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, Bear Creek Secondary School and Portage View Public School.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Angus, Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil and Bradford District High School are also experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks.

There have been 97 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region in total — at 25 long-term care facilities, 20 workplaces, 18 educational settings, 14 retirement homes, 14 congregate settings, four community settings, one hospital and one correctional facility.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,400 new coronavirus cases setting another one-day record

According to the province of Ontario, 27 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.
The affected schools are:
  • W.C. Little Elementary School in Barrie
  • Barrie North Collegiate Institute
  • Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie
  • Eastview Secondary School in Barrie
  • Portage View Public School in Barrie
  • Innisdale Secondary School in Barrie
  • St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Barrie
  • St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Elementary School in Barrie
  • St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic School in Barrie
  • St. Joan of Arc Catholic High School in Barrie
  • St. Peter’s Catholic Secondary School in Barrie
  • St. Monica’s Catholic School in Barrie
  • St. Mary’s Catholic School in Barrie
  • Sister Catherine Donnelly Catholic School in Barrie
  • Bradford District High School
  • W.H. Day Elementary School in Bradford
  • Angus Morrison Elementary School in Essa
  • Our Lady of Grace Catholic School in Essa
  • Banting Memorial High School in New Tecumseth
  • St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth
  • Boyne River Public School in New Tecumseth
  • Tottenham Public School in New Tecumseth
  • St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School in New Tecumseth
  • Nantyr Shores Secondary School in Innisfil
  • Alcona Glen Elementary School in Innisfil
  • Lake Simcoe Public School in Innisfil
  • Twin Lakes Secondary School in Orillia
On Thursday, Ontario reported 2,432 new novel coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 148,967, including 4,058 deaths.
