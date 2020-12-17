Trans Mountain expansion work halted across Lower Mainland after worker injury

Send this page to someone via email

Work on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project at the Burnaby Terminal has been suspended after a worker was seriously injured during an on-site incident Tuesday.

A statement released by Trans Mountain on Wednesday evening did not elaborate on the nature of the incident or what injuries were suffered by the contracted employee, other than to say that the individual remains in hospital in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the statement read.

The statement goes on to say that as a result of this incident, “all construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been immediately suspended and Trans Mountain is fully cooperating with WorkSafeBC and the Canada Energy Regulator.”

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Trans Mountain for further details.

More to come…

2:12 Environmentalists still fighting Trans Mountain pipeline expansion Environmentalists still fighting Trans Mountain pipeline expansion – Aug 8, 2020