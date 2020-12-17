Menu

Canada

Trans Mountain expansion work halted across Lower Mainland after worker injury

By John Copsey Global News
Click to play video 'Anti-pipeline protestors block rail line near Burnaby-Coquitlam border' Anti-pipeline protestors block rail line near Burnaby-Coquitlam border
Anti-pipeline protestors block rail line near Burnaby-Coquitlam border – Nov 17, 2020

Work on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project at the Burnaby Terminal has been suspended after a worker was seriously injured during an on-site incident Tuesday.

A statement released by Trans Mountain on Wednesday evening did not elaborate on the nature of the incident or what injuries were suffered by the contracted employee, other than to say that the individual remains in hospital in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family,” the statement read.

Read more: Trans Mountain Pipeline could drop in value with tougher climate laws: PBO

The statement goes on to say that as a result of this incident, “all construction operations in the Lower Mainland have been immediately suspended and Trans Mountain is fully cooperating with WorkSafeBC and the Canada Energy Regulator.”

Global News has reached out to Trans Mountain for further details.

More to come…

Click to play video 'Environmentalists still fighting Trans Mountain pipeline expansion' Environmentalists still fighting Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
Environmentalists still fighting Trans Mountain pipeline expansion – Aug 8, 2020
Trans Mountain PipelineTrans MountainLower MainlandWorkSafeBCCanada Energy RegulatorBurnaby terminaltrans mountain worktrans mountain work haltedtrans mountain worker hurt
