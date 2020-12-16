Grenville OPP detachment commander charged in stolen Gretzky memorabilia investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Ontario say Grenville Detachment Commander Insp. June Dobson is facing charges in connection with missing Wayne Gretzky memorabilia.

Charges of fraud over $5,000 and breach of trust are the result of a three-month investigation launched by the Brantford Police Service after members of the Gretzky family contacted them.

In August, the Gretzky family reported several pieces of Wayne Gretzky hockey memorabilia missing from his father Walter’s home.

Early on, police determined that several of the missing items had most likely been sold to collectors across the country, at which time they enlisted the aid of the RCMP and the Ontario Provincial Police.

On Dec. 8, the three police forces along with the Halton Regional Police Service executed search warrants at five homes in Ontario and Alberta.

Multiple game-used sticks, hockey, gloves, pants, jersey’s and a player of the year award were recovered by police.

“As a result of the work of our skilled investigators, over US$500,000 in Gretzky memorabilia was successfully recovered,” a statement by Brantford Police Chief Rob Davis read.

A 58 year-old-man from Oakville has also been charged with theft over $5,000 and possession over $5,000 in relation to the case.

Brantford police say the investigation is ongoing.

