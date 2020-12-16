Peterborough police seek suspect after convenience store robbed at knifepoint

Police are seeking a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a convenience store in Peterborough on Tuesday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers were called to Steve’s Quik Chek Variety store on Armour Road following reports of a robbery at knifepoint.
Police say a suspect left with a quantity of cash and lottery tickets. No one was injured.
The canine unit was called to assist in the search for the suspect who is described as a male wearing a grey winter coat, light grey track pants, brown gloves with re-enforced knuckles along with a black mask, toque and boots.
He was carrying a blue satchel bag and brandishing a kitchen-style knife.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.
Comments