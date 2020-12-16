Menu

Crime

Peterborough police seek suspect after convenience store robbed at knifepoint

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 16, 2020 9:14 am
Peterborough police are investigating a robbery at a convenience store.
Police are seeking a suspect following a reported armed robbery at a convenience store in Peterborough on Tuesday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 10 p.m., officers were called to Steve’s Quik Chek Variety store on Armour Road following reports of a robbery at knifepoint.

Police say a suspect left with a quantity of cash and lottery tickets. No one was injured.

Read more: OPP seek 2 suspects after armed robbery at Haliburton pharmacy

The canine unit was called to assist in the search for the suspect who is described as a male wearing a grey winter coat,  light grey track pants, brown gloves with re-enforced knuckles along with a black mask, toque and boots.

He was carrying a blue satchel bag and brandishing a kitchen-style knife.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.

