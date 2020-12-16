Menu

Crime

Montreal police make arrest in connection with city’s 22nd homicide of 2020

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Montreal police say Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco turned himself in on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.
Montreal police say Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco turned himself in on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Montreal police

Montreal police say they have arrested a man in connection with the city’s 22nd homicide of 2020, after a 25-year-old man turned himself in to police Wednesday afternoon.

Francieli Ortiz-Vivanco had been the subject of an arrest warrant after a man was killed in his convenience store on Nov. 6 in Montreal’s Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Read more: Montreal police search for suspect in death of dépanneur owner

Police allege Ortiz-Vivanco and another individual entered the dépanneur at the corner of de Lille Street and Henri-Bourassa Boulevard as part of a robbery.

According to police, the owner was assaulted during the incident and later died of his injuries.

Read more: Man charged in connection with April homicide in Montreal

Ortiz-Vivanco is expected to appear in court on Thursday morning, police said in a news release.

