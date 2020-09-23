Man charged in connection with April homicide in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Montreal police say a 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 64-year-old man last April.

Dean Meister appeared in a Montreal courtroom on Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder in the man’s death.

Police said Meister was already incarcerated when he was arrested on Sept. 15.

The events date back to April 9 when officers discovered the victim inside his home after family members expressed concern after not hearing from him.

1:41 Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence Montreal to increase police patrols following uptick in gun violence

Police said he was unconscious and his body bore signs of violence.

Story continues below advertisement

A suspect was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault.

Read more: Montreal police investigation into attempted murder leaves 17 people facing charges

The victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries a few days later.

Montreal police say it is the 16th homicide of 2020.