Crime

Man charged in connection with April homicide in Montreal

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Montreal police have arrested a 48 year-old man in connection with the city's 16th homicide of 2020. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
Montreal police have arrested a 48 year-old man in connection with the city's 16th homicide of 2020. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police say a 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a 64-year-old man last April.

Dean Meister appeared in a Montreal courtroom on Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder in the man’s death.

Read more: Man arrested in Quebec’s independent investigation into Montreal shooting: police

Police said Meister was already incarcerated when he was arrested on Sept. 15.

The events date back to April 9 when officers discovered the victim inside his home after family members expressed concern after not hearing from him.

Police said he was unconscious and his body bore signs of violence.

A suspect was arrested at the scene for aggravated assault.

Read more: Montreal police investigation into attempted murder leaves 17 people facing charges

The victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries a few days later.

Montreal police say it is the 16th homicide of 2020.

