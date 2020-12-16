Edmonton man charged with assault with a weapon after laser pointed at police helicopter

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old Edmonton man has been charged after a laser pointer was aimed at the police helicopter earlier this week.

At about 3 a.m. Monday, police said EPS Air-1 pilots alerted members on the ground that someone was “lasering the aircraft with a green light sporadically and placing Air-1 members in danger.”

Read more: Laser pointed at Edmonton police Air 1 helicopter leads to assault charges

Staff Sgt. Paul Shafer of the EPS Canine and Flight Operations Section said the laser was pointed at the helicopter for several minutes.

“These actions recklessly endangered the health of the Air-1 crew members and impacted the safe operation of the aircraft,” Shafer said in a news release Wednesday.

“I sincerely hope that by publicizing the results of this event and subsequent investigation, it will send a strong message of deterrence, so that Air-1 can carry out its mission to enhance safety in the city of Edmonton without this type of irresponsible hinderance.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Edmonton woman charged for pointing laser at police helicopter

Police released photos of what the laser looked like from the helicopter.

The below photo is what the pilots first noticed from the ground when the laser was initially pointed at the chopper.

What the Air 1 pilots first noticed from the ground when the laser was initially pointed at the chopper. Courtesy, EPS

The EPS said the below photo is what Air-1 pilots visually endured for several minutes while the laser was pointed directly at the EPS helicopter.

What police said Air-1 pilots visually endured for several minutes while the laser was pointed directly at the EPS helicopter. Courtesy, EPS

Police said the members in Air-1 were able to direct patrol officers to an address in the Riverbend area. While speaking with the man at the home, police said they saw a laser pointer inside the suite.

Story continues below advertisement

John Barclay, 46, of Edmonton, has since been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief endangering life.